IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1003.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1018.65 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 969.85 and closed at 969.5. The high for the day was 1012 and the low was 964.3. The market capitalization stood at 80,272.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1049.75 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 394,822 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1023.8520.452.041049.75564.6581908.0
Easy Trip Planners45.080.150.3354.037.017836.35
Thomas Cook India174.754.752.79189.8556.098110.67
International Travel House655.012.952.02740.0215.05523.64
Kaya319.8-3.8-1.17395.9257.75417.79
03 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1018.65, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1003.4

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the stock price is 1018.65 with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 15.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for IRCTC.

03 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 992.1 and a high of 1022.7.

03 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST IRCTC April futures opened at 1002.9 as against previous close of 1011.6

IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1018.85. The bid price is 1023.1 with a bid quantity of 875, while the offer price is 1023.95 with an offer quantity of 1750. The open interest for IRCTC is 14577500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1015.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1003.4

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1015.2, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 11.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.09%
3 Months10.19%
6 Months42.68%
YTD13.1%
1 Year76.01%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1003.4, up 3.5% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1003.4, with a percent change of 3.5 and a net change of 33.9. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.5% or 33.9.

03 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹969.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCTC's BSE volume was 394,822 shares with a closing price of 969.5.

