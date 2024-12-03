IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹815 and closed slightly higher at ₹816. The stock reached a high of ₹819.4 and a low of ₹809.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹65,276 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects its significant standing in the market. The stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and above its 52-week low of ₹690.4. BSE volume recorded was 116,522 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|821.07
|Support 1
|810.52
|Resistance 2
|825.63
|Support 2
|804.53
|Resistance 3
|831.62
|Support 3
|799.97
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 2.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 985 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹819.4 & ₹809.2 yesterday to end at ₹816.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.