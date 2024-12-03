Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 816 per share. The stock is currently trading at 816.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 815 and closed slightly higher at 816. The stock reached a high of 819.4 and a low of 809.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 65,276 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects its significant standing in the market. The stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and above its 52-week low of 690.4. BSE volume recorded was 116,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1821.07Support 1810.52
Resistance 2825.63Support 2804.53
Resistance 3831.62Support 3799.97
03 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 2.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
03 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1101 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1402 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 985 k & BSE volume was 116 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹816 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 819.4 & 809.2 yesterday to end at 816.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.