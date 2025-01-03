IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹785 and closed at ₹789.05, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹795.8 and a low of ₹783.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹63,560 crore, IRCTC continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,148.3, while the 52-week low is ₹765.3. BSE recorded a trading volume of 142,782 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 809 k & BSE volume was 142 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹795.8 & ₹783.3 yesterday to end at ₹794.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.