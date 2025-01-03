Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 789.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 794.6 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 785 and closed at 789.05, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 795.8 and a low of 783.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 63,560 crore, IRCTC continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,148.3, while the 52-week low is 765.3. BSE recorded a trading volume of 142,782 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 952 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1179 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 809 k & BSE volume was 142 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹789.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 795.8 & 783.3 yesterday to end at 794.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

