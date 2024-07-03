IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC's stock opened at ₹998.55 and closed at ₹991.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1014.2 and the low was ₹991.35. The market capitalization stands at 80628.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹1148.3 while the low is ₹614.45. The BSE trading volume for the day was 116249 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 116 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1014.2 & ₹991.35 yesterday to end at ₹991.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend