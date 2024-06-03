IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Gains in Trading Today

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1038.8, reached a high of ₹1038.8, a low of ₹998.5, and closed at ₹1025.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹81736.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1148.3 and ₹614.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 187301 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1052.05 & a low of 1038.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1052.12
|Support 1
|1038.62
|Resistance 2
|1058.83
|Support 2
|1031.83
|Resistance 3
|1065.62
|Support 3
|1025.12
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates:
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the IRCTC stock has risen by 2.24% and is currently trading at ₹1044.55, in line with similar companies like Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 2.77% and 2.7% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1044.55
|22.85
|2.24
|1148.3
|614.45
|83564.0
|Thomas Cook India
|213.35
|5.35
|2.57
|228.15
|63.1
|9927.04
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.0
|1.07
|2.55
|54.0
|37.01
|7619.77
|International Travel House
|615.8
|11.0
|1.82
|781.0
|281.9
|492.3
|Kaya
|299.0
|1.9
|0.64
|395.9
|296.0
|390.62
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.05%; Futures open interest increased by 1.74%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1041.6, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1021.7
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1041.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1059.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1059.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC stock has increased by 6.08% and is currently trading at ₹1083.80. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 57.10% to reach ₹1083.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.0%
|3 Months
|9.48%
|6 Months
|45.49%
|YTD
|14.97%
|1 Year
|57.1%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1041.1
|Support 1
|1001.35
|Resistance 2
|1059.3
|Support 2
|979.8
|Resistance 3
|1080.85
|Support 3
|961.6
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 25.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3170 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1025.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1038.8 & ₹998.5 yesterday to end at ₹1025.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.