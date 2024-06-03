Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Gains in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 1021.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1041.6 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1038.8, reached a high of 1038.8, a low of 998.5, and closed at 1025.15. The market capitalization stood at 81736.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1148.3 and 614.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 187301 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:34:40 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1052.05 & a low of 1038.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11052.12Support 11038.62
Resistance 21058.83Support 21031.83
Resistance 31065.62Support 31025.12
03 Jun 2024, 10:11:38 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:56:16 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the IRCTC stock has risen by 2.24% and is currently trading at 1044.55, in line with similar companies like Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 2.77% and 2.7% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1044.5522.852.241148.3614.4583564.0
Thomas Cook India213.355.352.57228.1563.19927.04
Easy Trip Planners43.01.072.5554.037.017619.77
International Travel House615.811.01.82781.0281.9492.3
Kaya299.01.90.64395.9296.0390.62
03 Jun 2024, 09:44:12 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.05%; Futures open interest increased by 1.74%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:30:57 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1041.6, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1021.7

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 1041.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1059.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1059.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15:07 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC stock has increased by 6.08% and is currently trading at 1083.80. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 57.10% to reach 1083.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.0%
3 Months9.48%
6 Months45.49%
YTD14.97%
1 Year57.1%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11041.1Support 11001.35
Resistance 21059.3Support 2979.8
Resistance 31080.85Support 3961.6
03 Jun 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1222
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell2222
03 Jun 2024, 08:16:07 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3170 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01:24 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1025.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1038.8 & 998.5 yesterday to end at 1025.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

