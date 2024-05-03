Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at ₹1052.35, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1056.05

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1056.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1052.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today
IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1038.6 and closed at 1038.5. The high for the day was 1076.35 and the low was 1038.25. The market capitalization stood at 84484.0 crores. The 52-week high was 1068.65 and the 52-week low was 604. The BSE volume for the day was 136533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a high of 1075.45 and a low of 1041.2 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:30:41 PM IST

IRCTC share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 3.18%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:50:46 PM IST

IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed today at ₹1052.35, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1056.05

IRCTC share price closed the day at 1052.35 - a 0.35% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1072.77 , 1091.48 , 1107.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1038.17 , 1022.28 , 1003.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:47:48 PM IST

IRCTC share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 486.06% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC by 3 PM has increased by 486.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1052.35, showing a slight decrease of -0.35%. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:33:51 PM IST

IRCTC Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10:56 PM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1052.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1056.05

IRCTC share price is at 1052.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1036.08 and 1075.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1036.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1075.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:57:47 PM IST

IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1020.19
10 Days1021.98
20 Days1001.02
50 Days957.99
100 Days920.08
300 Days795.56
03 May 2024, 02:56:41 PM IST

IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:46:31 PM IST

IRCTC share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 743.97% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC by 2 PM has increased by 743.97% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 1050.4, showing a decrease of -0.54%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:39:12 PM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1052.47 and 1043.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1043.22 and selling near hourly resistance at 1052.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11053.25Support 11044.55
Resistance 21056.5Support 21039.1
Resistance 31061.95Support 31035.85
03 May 2024, 02:10:35 PM IST

IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 27.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
03 May 2024, 02:06:03 PM IST

IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1046.45, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1056.05

IRCTC share price is at 1046.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1036.08 and 1075.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1036.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1075.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50:03 PM IST

IRCTC share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 92.63% higher than yesterday

The volume of IRCTC traded by 1 PM is 92.63% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1045.35, showing a decrease of -1.01%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:34:28 PM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1050.4 and 1042.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1042.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1050.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11052.47Support 11043.22
Resistance 21056.93Support 21038.43
Resistance 31061.72Support 31033.97
03 May 2024, 01:10:02 PM IST

IRCTC share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 2.08%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in IRCTC indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:05:10 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock traded at a low of 1041.2 and a high of 1075.45 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:47:14 PM IST

IRCTC share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 103.59% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM has increased by 103.59% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at 1050.7, showing a decrease of -0.51%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:35:47 PM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1057.07 and 1043.82 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1043.82 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1057.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11050.4Support 11042.6
Resistance 21053.6Support 21038.0
Resistance 31058.2Support 31034.8
03 May 2024, 12:21:39 PM IST

IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1020.19
10 Days1021.98
20 Days1001.02
50 Days957.99
100 Days920.08
300 Days795.56
03 May 2024, 12:12:13 PM IST

IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1042.05, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1056.05

IRCTC share price is at 1042.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1036.08 and 1075.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1036.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1075.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:48:41 AM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 108.22% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 11 AM is 108.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1045.95, showing a decrease of -0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:38:44 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC reached a peak of 1061.25 and a bottom of 1048.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1050.62 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1044.18 and 1031.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11057.07Support 11043.82
Resistance 21065.78Support 21039.28
Resistance 31070.32Support 31030.57
03 May 2024, 11:26:37 AM IST

IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1049.1, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1056.05

IRCTC share price is at 1049.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1036.08 and 1075.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1036.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1075.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:12:10 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the IRCTC share price dropped by 0.19% to 1054, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. International Travel House and Kaya are declining, whereas Thomas Cook India and Easy Trip Planners are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1054.0-2.05-0.191076.35604.084320.0
Thomas Cook India206.31.40.68222.559.479575.0
Easy Trip Planners46.70.611.3254.037.018117.95
International Travel House715.2-4.2-0.58781.0281.9571.77
Kaya361.65-5.6-1.52395.9304.0472.46
03 May 2024, 11:02:13 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 27.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
03 May 2024, 10:50:32 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 247.49% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC reached 247.49% higher than yesterday by 10 AM, with the price at 1054, showing a minor increase of -0.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:36:18 AM IST

IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC touched a high of 1075.45 & a low of 1056.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11069.47Support 11050.62
Resistance 21081.88Support 21044.18
Resistance 31088.32Support 31031.77
03 May 2024, 10:15:59 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:50:08 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 1.56% to reach 1072.5, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed trends. While Kaya is experiencing a decline, Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are all witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.57% and 0.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1072.516.451.561076.35604.085800.0
Thomas Cook India207.652.751.34222.559.479637.66
Easy Trip Planners46.910.821.7854.037.018154.46
International Travel House724.55.10.71781.0281.9579.2
Kaya364.7-2.55-0.69395.9304.0476.45
03 May 2024, 09:44:17 AM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:33:44 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1063.95, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1056.05

IRCTC share price is at 1063.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1036.08 and 1075.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1036.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1075.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:21:30 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at 1062.25. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 68.28% to reach 1062.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.02%
3 Months5.3%
6 Months61.19%
YTD19.02%
1 Year68.28%
03 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11075.73Support 11036.08
Resistance 21095.92Support 21016.62
Resistance 31115.38Support 3996.43
03 May 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 27.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
03 May 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4020 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.

03 May 2024, 08:03:20 AM IST

IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1038.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1076.35 & 1038.25 yesterday to end at 1038.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

