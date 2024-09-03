IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹939.85 and closed at ₹932.45, with a high of ₹939.85 and a low of ₹927.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,960 crore. The stock traded a volume of 63,654 shares on the BSE. Notably, the 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹1148.3, while the 52-week low is ₹636.1.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|941.43
|Support 1
|930.48
|Resistance 2
|945.67
|Support 2
|923.77
|Resistance 3
|952.38
|Support 3
|919.53
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 12.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1054 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹939.85 & ₹927.9 yesterday to end at ₹937. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend