IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC shares drop as investors sell off positions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1014.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1006 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at 1003.4, with a high of 1037.15 and a low of 992.1. The market capitalization was 81160.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1049.75 and the low was 564.65. The BSE volume was 244004 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1006, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1014.5

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1006, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -8.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.25%
3 Months8.98%
6 Months44.12%
YTD14.33%
1 Year77.92%
04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1014.5, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1003.4

The current price of IRCTC stock is 1014.5 with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1003.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IRCTC was 244004 shares with a closing price of 1003.4.

