IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC shares drop as investors sell off positions

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at ₹1003.4, with a high of ₹1037.15 and a low of ₹992.1. The market capitalization was ₹81160.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1049.75 and the low was ₹564.65. The BSE volume was 244004 shares traded.
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹1006, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -8.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.25%
|3 Months
|8.98%
|6 Months
|44.12%
|YTD
|14.33%
|1 Year
|77.92%
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹1014.5 with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for IRCTC was 244004 shares with a closing price of ₹1003.4.
