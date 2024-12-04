Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 816.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 831.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 817 and closed slightly lower at 816.55. The stock experienced a high of 834.4 and matched its low of 816.55 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 65,320 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 1,148.3 and a low of 705.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 120,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1224 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1443 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1104 k & BSE volume was 120 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹816.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 834.4 & 816.55 yesterday to end at 831.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

