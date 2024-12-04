IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹817 and closed slightly lower at ₹816.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹834.4 and matched its low of ₹816.55 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹65,320 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹705.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 120,211 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1104 k & BSE volume was 120 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹834.4 & ₹816.55 yesterday to end at ₹831.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.