IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹789.80 and closed higher at ₹793.90. The stock recorded a high of ₹789.80 and a low of ₹758.80, indicating some volatility during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹65,784 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹736.25, with BSE trading volume reaching 89,680 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|787.5
|Support 1
|758.3
|Resistance 2
|802.35
|Support 2
|743.95
|Resistance 3
|816.7
|Support 3
|729.1
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 12.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1830 k & BSE volume was 89 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹789.80 & ₹758.80 yesterday to end at ₹772.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend