IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹1007.8 and closed at ₹1007.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1009.9 and a low of ₹1001. The market capitalization stood at ₹80276.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹614.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 231207 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1008.93
|Support 1
|1000.03
|Resistance 2
|1013.92
|Support 2
|996.12
|Resistance 3
|1017.83
|Support 3
|991.13
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 19.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1904 k & BSE volume was 231 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1009.9 & ₹1001 yesterday to end at ₹1007.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend