IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1071.7 and closed at ₹1021.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1084.75 and a low of ₹1038. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,332.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was ₹1148.3 and the low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 482,249 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 27.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1084.75 & ₹1038 yesterday to end at ₹1021.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend