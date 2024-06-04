Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 1021.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1054.15 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1071.7 and closed at 1021.7. The stock reached a high of 1084.75 and a low of 1038. The market capitalization stood at 84,332.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was 1148.3 and the low was 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 482,249 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 27.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1222
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell2222
04 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3170 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1021.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1084.75 & 1038 yesterday to end at 1021.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.