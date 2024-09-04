Explore
Wed Sep 04 2024 09:39:51
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 945.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 938.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 938.5 and closed slightly lower at 937. The stock reached a high of 949 and a low of 937.5. With a market capitalization of 75,612 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1,148.3, while the low is 636.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 211,940 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with reduced open interest in IRCTC, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This suggests the possibility of the stock stabilizing or potentially beginning a reversal in the near future.

04 Sep 2024, 09:31:29 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹938.25, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹945.15

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 938.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 932.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of 932.43 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15:43 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 1.14%, currently trading at 934.35. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have appreciated by 34.26%, reaching 934.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.48%
3 Months-9.62%
6 Months0.89%
YTD6.38%
1 Year34.26%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1949.47Support 1938.27
Resistance 2954.83Support 2932.43
Resistance 3960.67Support 3927.07
04 Sep 2024, 08:33:12 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 822.0, 13.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
04 Sep 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1785 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1287 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1573 k & BSE volume was 211 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03:04 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹937 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 949 & 937.5 yesterday to end at 945.15. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

