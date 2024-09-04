LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:40 AM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 945.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 938.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.