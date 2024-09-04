IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹938.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹937. The stock reached a high of ₹949 and a low of ₹937.5. With a market capitalization of ₹75,612 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,148.3, while the low is ₹636.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 211,940 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with reduced open interest in IRCTC, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This suggests the possibility of the stock stabilizing or potentially beginning a reversal in the near future.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹938.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹932.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹932.43 then there can be further negative price movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 1.14%, currently trading at ₹934.35. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have appreciated by 34.26%, reaching ₹934.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.48%
|3 Months
|-9.62%
|6 Months
|0.89%
|YTD
|6.38%
|1 Year
|34.26%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|949.47
|Support 1
|938.27
|Resistance 2
|954.83
|Support 2
|932.43
|Resistance 3
|960.67
|Support 3
|927.07
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 13.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1573 k & BSE volume was 211 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹949 & ₹937.5 yesterday to end at ₹945.15. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend