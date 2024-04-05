Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 1014.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 997.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1016.05 and closed at 1014.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1023.1, while the lowest was 994.05. The market cap stood at 79832.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1049.75 and the low was 564.65. The BSE volume for the day was 104476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹997.9, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹1014.5

The current price of IRCTC stock is 997.9 with a percent decrease of -1.64% and a net change of -16.6. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1014.5 on last trading day

On the last day, IRCTC had a trading volume of 104476 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1014.5.

