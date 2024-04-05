IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Dips in Today's Trading

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1016.05 and closed at ₹1014.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1023.1, while the lowest was ₹994.05. The market cap stood at ₹79832.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1049.75 and the low was ₹564.65. The BSE volume for the day was 104476 shares.
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹997.9 with a percent decrease of -1.64% and a net change of -16.6. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
