IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 980.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 966.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months-16.23%
6 Months-0.11%
YTD8.89%
1 Year46.38%
05 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1973.92Support 1961.07
Resistance 2981.63Support 2955.93
Resistance 3986.77Support 3948.22
05 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 16.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
05 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1258 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2751 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1102 k & BSE volume was 156 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹980.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 976 & 963.6 yesterday to end at 966.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

