IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|-16.23%
|6 Months
|-0.11%
|YTD
|8.89%
|1 Year
|46.38%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|973.92
|Support 1
|961.07
|Resistance 2
|981.63
|Support 2
|955.93
|Resistance 3
|986.77
|Support 3
|948.22
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 16.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1102 k & BSE volume was 156 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹976 & ₹963.6 yesterday to end at ₹966.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.