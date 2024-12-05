IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹832.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹831.1. The stock reached a high of ₹839 and a low of ₹825.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹66,548 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 61,227 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and above its low of ₹705.9, indicating some volatility.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|839.33
|Support 1
|825.63
|Resistance 2
|846.02
|Support 2
|818.62
|Resistance 3
|853.03
|Support 3
|811.93
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 0.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1153 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹839 & ₹825.5 yesterday to end at ₹832.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.