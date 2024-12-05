Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 831.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.4 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 832.8 and closed slightly lower at 831.1. The stock reached a high of 839 and a low of 825.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 66,548 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 61,227 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and above its low of 705.9, indicating some volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1839.33Support 1825.63
Resistance 2846.02Support 2818.62
Resistance 3853.03Support 3811.93
05 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 0.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
05 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1215 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1412 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1153 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹831.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 839 & 825.5 yesterday to end at 832.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.