IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 772.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 781.70 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 778.55 and closed lower at 772.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 786.60 and a low of 774.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 61,812 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of 736.25. The BSE volume recorded was 43,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1080 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1819 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1037 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹772.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 786.60 & 774.80 yesterday to end at 781.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

