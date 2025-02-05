IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹778.55 and closed lower at ₹772.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹786.60 and a low of ₹774.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹61,812 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹736.25. The BSE volume recorded was 43,090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1037 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹786.60 & ₹774.80 yesterday to end at ₹781.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.