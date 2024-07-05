IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1004.6 and closed at ₹1003.45. The high for the day was ₹1016.85, and the low was ₹1003. The market capitalization stands at 80472.0 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹1148.3 and ₹614.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59612 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1009.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹999.6 and ₹1013.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹999.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1013.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC stock has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹1010.35. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have seen a significant gain of 59.54%, reaching ₹1010.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|-6.54%
|6 Months
|11.59%
|YTD
|13.36%
|1 Year
|59.54%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1013.9
|Support 1
|999.6
|Resistance 2
|1022.55
|Support 2
|993.95
|Resistance 3
|1028.2
|Support 3
|985.3
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 19.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1557 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3415 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1498 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1003.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1016.85 & ₹1003 yesterday to end at ₹1003.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend