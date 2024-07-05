Explore
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Soars as Investors React Positively
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1005.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1009.45 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1004.6 and closed at 1003.45. The high for the day was 1016.85, and the low was 1003. The market capitalization stands at 80472.0 cr. The 52-week high and low are 1148.3 and 614.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:31:27 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1009.45, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1005.9

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1009.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 999.6 and 1013.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 999.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1013.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:17:49 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC stock has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 1010.35. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have seen a significant gain of 59.54%, reaching 1010.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months-6.54%
6 Months11.59%
YTD13.36%
1 Year59.54%
05 Jul 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11013.9Support 1999.6
Resistance 21022.55Support 2993.95
Resistance 31028.2Support 3985.3
05 Jul 2024, 08:32:49 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 19.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
05 Jul 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1557 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3415 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1498 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04:19 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1003.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1016.85 & 1003 yesterday to end at 1003.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

