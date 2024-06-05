Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -13.42 %. The stock closed at 1054.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 912.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1055.05, closed at 1054.15, with a high of 1055.05 and a low of 843.45. The market capitalization was 73016.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 706,390 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11028.4Support 1817.7
Resistance 21147.55Support 2726.15
Resistance 31239.1Support 3607.0
05 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 16.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1222
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell2222
05 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3170 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1054.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1055.05 & 843.45 yesterday to end at 1054.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

