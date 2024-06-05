IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1055.05, closed at ₹1054.15, with a high of ₹1055.05 and a low of ₹843.45. The market capitalization was ₹73016.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 706,390 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1028.4
|Support 1
|817.7
|Resistance 2
|1147.55
|Support 2
|726.15
|Resistance 3
|1239.1
|Support 3
|607.0
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 16.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1055.05 & ₹843.45 yesterday to end at ₹1054.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.