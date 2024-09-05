Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 945.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 939.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 934.95 and closed at 945.15. The stock reached a high of 941 and a low of 932.1. With a market capitalization of 75,128 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects significant activity, as evidenced by a BSE volume of 414,575 shares traded. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and above the low of 636.1, indicating volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 822.0, 12.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
05 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1977 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1296 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1562 k & BSE volume was 414 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹945.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 941 & 932.1 yesterday to end at 939.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

