IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹934.95 and closed at ₹945.15. The stock reached a high of ₹941 and a low of ₹932.1. With a market capitalization of ₹75,128 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects significant activity, as evidenced by a BSE volume of 414,575 shares traded. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and above the low of ₹636.1, indicating volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 12.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1562 k & BSE volume was 414 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹941 & ₹932.1 yesterday to end at ₹939.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend