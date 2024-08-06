Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.27 %. The stock closed at 966.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 947, closed at 966.35, with a high of 954.1 and a low of 921.5. The market capitalization stood at 74,008.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1148.3, and the 52-week low was 630.45. The BSE volume for the day was 138,980 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2647 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹966.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 954.1 & 921.5 yesterday to end at 925.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

