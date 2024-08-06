IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹947, closed at ₹966.35, with a high of ₹954.1 and a low of ₹921.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,008.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3, and the 52-week low was ₹630.45. The BSE volume for the day was 138,980 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹954.1 & ₹921.5 yesterday to end at ₹925.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.