IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at ₹832.4, remaining unchanged. The day's highest price reached ₹841.6, while the lowest dipped to ₹832. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹66,948 crores. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹705.9. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was recorded at 34,059 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹840.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have seen a rise of 13.01%, reaching ₹840.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.76%
|3 Months
|-11.0%
|6 Months
|-14.02%
|YTD
|-5.71%
|1 Year
|13.01%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|842.27
|Support 1
|832.17
|Resistance 2
|846.93
|Support 2
|826.73
|Resistance 3
|852.37
|Support 3
|822.07
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 0.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1379 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1241 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1345 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹832.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹841.6 & ₹832 yesterday to end at ₹836.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.