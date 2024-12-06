Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 832.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 836.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at 832.4, remaining unchanged. The day's highest price reached 841.6, while the lowest dipped to 832. The company's market capitalization stood at 66,948 crores. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,148.3 and a low of 705.9. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was recorded at 34,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17:58 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at 840.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have seen a rise of 13.01%, reaching 840.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.76%
3 Months-11.0%
6 Months-14.02%
YTD-5.71%
1 Year13.01%
06 Dec 2024, 08:49:46 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1842.27Support 1832.17
Resistance 2846.93Support 2826.73
Resistance 3852.37Support 3822.07
06 Dec 2024, 08:31:39 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 0.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
06 Dec 2024, 08:17:37 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1379 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1241 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1345 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:04:27 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹832.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 841.6 & 832 yesterday to end at 836.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

