LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 832.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 836.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.