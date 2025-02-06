IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹783 and closed slightly lower at ₹781.70. The stock reached a high of ₹797.50 and a low of ₹781.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹63,352.20 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹736.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 33,812 shares for IRCTC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 9.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 972 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹797.50 & ₹781.70 yesterday to end at ₹791.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.