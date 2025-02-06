Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 781.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.80 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 783 and closed slightly lower at 781.70. The stock reached a high of 797.50 and a low of 781.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 63,352.20 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1,148.30 and a low of 736.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 33,812 shares for IRCTC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 866.0, 9.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
06 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1006 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1837 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 972 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹781.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 797.50 & 781.70 yesterday to end at 791.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

