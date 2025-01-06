IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹793.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹794.60. The stock reached a high of ₹804.45 and a low of ₹791.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹63,704 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects its volatility, noted in its 52-week range of ₹765.30 to ₹1,148.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 95,300 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 862 k & BSE volume was 95 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹804.45 & ₹791.05 yesterday to end at ₹796.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.