IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 794.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 796.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 793.95 and closed slightly higher at 794.60. The stock reached a high of 804.45 and a low of 791.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 63,704 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects its volatility, noted in its 52-week range of 765.30 to 1,148.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 95,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 957 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1158 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 862 k & BSE volume was 95 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹794.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 804.45 & 791.05 yesterday to end at 796.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

