IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.75 %. The stock closed at 918.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 945, closed at 918.85, with a high of 958.5 and a low of 925.5. The market capitalization stood at 76268.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1148.3 and the low was 614.45. The BSE volume was 82414 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the IRCTC stock price rose by 4.9% to reach 963.85, outperforming its peers. While Thomas Cook India saw a decline, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.65% and 0.57% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation963.8545.04.91148.3614.4577108.0
Thomas Cook India202.75-0.35-0.17228.1565.059433.83
Easy Trip Planners41.450.862.1254.037.017345.11
International Travel House604.926.94.65781.0281.9483.59
Kaya299.01.90.64395.9296.0390.62
06 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 3.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹918.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 958.5 & 925.5 yesterday to end at 918.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

