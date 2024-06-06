IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹945, closed at ₹918.85, with a high of ₹958.5 and a low of ₹925.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹76268.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1148.3 and the low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume was 82414 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the IRCTC stock price rose by 4.9% to reach ₹963.85, outperforming its peers. While Thomas Cook India saw a decline, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.65% and 0.57% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|963.85
|45.0
|4.9
|1148.3
|614.45
|77108.0
|Thomas Cook India
|202.75
|-0.35
|-0.17
|228.15
|65.05
|9433.83
|Easy Trip Planners
|41.45
|0.86
|2.12
|54.0
|37.01
|7345.11
|International Travel House
|604.9
|26.9
|4.65
|781.0
|281.9
|483.59
|Kaya
|299.0
|1.9
|0.64
|395.9
|296.0
|390.62
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹958.5 & ₹925.5 yesterday to end at ₹918.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.