Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 13:42:44
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.40 -0.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 0.90%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,627.95 5.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.65 -2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Dips in Trading Today

27 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 1052.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1031 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price TodayPremium
IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1062.35 and closed at 1056.05. The stock reached a high of 1075.45 and a low of 1041.2. The market cap stands at 84188.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1076.35 and a low of 604. The BSE volume for the day was 118434 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45:49 PM IST

IRCTC share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.77% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 1 PM has increased by 3.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1024.95, showing a decrease of -2.6%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:42:07 PM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC reached a high of 1030.7 and a low of 1019.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1028.4 and 1026.15, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions and new investors can assess for potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11027.47Support 11015.77
Resistance 21034.93Support 21011.53
Resistance 31039.17Support 31004.07
06 May 2024, 01:14:44 PM IST

IRCTC share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.39%; Futures open interest increased by 1.86%

A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:01:58 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 1007.5 and a high of 1059.95.

06 May 2024, 12:46:29 PM IST

IRCTC share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 12.08% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM is 12.08% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1028.25, showing a decrease of -2.29%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, to analyze market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume signals a strong upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:33:48 PM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1036.55 and 1025.45 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1025.45 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1036.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11032.5Support 11028.4
Resistance 21034.35Support 21026.15
Resistance 31036.6Support 31024.3
06 May 2024, 12:24:27 PM IST

IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1043.46
10 Days1024.77
20 Days1013.54
50 Days963.37
100 Days927.10
300 Days798.97
06 May 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20:07 PM IST

IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1031, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1052.35

The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 1038.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1022.28. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1022.28 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:54:07 AM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.94% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 11 AM is 32.94% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1029.8, showing a decrease of -2.14%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An upward price movement combined with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a downward price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:42:27 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1047.3 and 1007.55 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies such as buying near the hourly support level of 1007.55 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1047.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11036.55Support 11025.45
Resistance 21042.1Support 21019.9
Resistance 31047.65Support 31014.35
06 May 2024, 11:20:47 AM IST

IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1032, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹1052.35

The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 1038.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1022.28. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1022.28 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:11:55 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 26.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of IRCTC dropped by 1.84% today to reach 1033, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are experiencing declines, whereas Kaya is witnessing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1033.0-19.35-1.841076.35604.082640.0
Thomas Cook India199.15-5.75-2.81222.559.479243.15
Easy Trip Planners46.3-0.18-0.3954.037.018048.42
International Travel House690.0-15.15-2.15781.0281.9551.62
Kaya380.44.251.13395.9304.0496.96
06 May 2024, 10:45:45 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.83% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 10 AM is 49.83% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1030, reflecting a decrease of 2.12%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC touched a high of 1047.25 & a low of 1007.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11047.3Support 11007.55
Resistance 21067.15Support 2987.65
Resistance 31087.05Support 3967.8
06 May 2024, 10:13:16 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50:48 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IRCTC's stock price dropped by 2.85% to reach 1022.4, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mix of trends. Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are declining, whereas Kaya is showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1022.4-29.95-2.851076.35604.081792.0
Thomas Cook India198.3-6.6-3.22222.559.479203.7
Easy Trip Planners45.93-0.55-1.1854.037.017984.1
International Travel House695.0-10.15-1.44781.0281.9555.62
Kaya380.03.851.02395.9304.0496.44
06 May 2024, 09:41:48 AM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest in IRCTC, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 09:30:15 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1045.65, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1052.35

IRCTC share price is at 1045.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1038.17 and 1072.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1038.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1072.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:22:10 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

The IRCTC stock price has dropped by -0.89% and is currently trading at 1043.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have seen an impressive increase of 66.63% to 1043.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.4%
3 Months6.14%
6 Months58.6%
YTD18.59%
1 Year66.63%
06 May 2024, 08:50:29 AM IST

IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11072.77Support 11038.17
Resistance 21091.48Support 21022.28
Resistance 31107.37Support 31003.57
06 May 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 27.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3676 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST

IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1056.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1075.45 & 1041.2 yesterday to end at 1056.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue