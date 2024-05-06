IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Dips in Trading Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1062.35 and closed at ₹1056.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1075.45 and a low of ₹1041.2. The market cap stands at ₹84188.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1076.35 and a low of ₹604. The BSE volume for the day was 118434 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of IRCTC until 1 PM has increased by 3.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1024.95, showing a decrease of -2.6%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IRCTC reached a high of 1030.7 and a low of 1019.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1028.4 and 1026.15, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions and new investors can assess for potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1027.47
|Support 1
|1015.77
|Resistance 2
|1034.93
|Support 2
|1011.53
|Resistance 3
|1039.17
|Support 3
|1004.07
A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹1007.5 and a high of ₹1059.95.
The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM is 12.08% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1028.25, showing a decrease of -2.29%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, to analyze market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume signals a strong upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1036.55 and 1025.45 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1025.45 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1036.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1032.5
|Support 1
|1028.4
|Resistance 2
|1034.35
|Support 2
|1026.15
|Resistance 3
|1036.6
|Support 3
|1024.3
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1043.46
|10 Days
|1024.77
|20 Days
|1013.54
|50 Days
|963.37
|100 Days
|927.10
|300 Days
|798.97
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹1038.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1022.28. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1022.28 then there can be further negative price movement.
The trading volume of IRCTC until 11 AM is 32.94% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1029.8, showing a decrease of -2.14%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An upward price movement combined with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a downward price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1047.3 and 1007.55 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies such as buying near the hourly support level of 1007.55 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1047.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1036.55
|Support 1
|1025.45
|Resistance 2
|1042.1
|Support 2
|1019.9
|Resistance 3
|1047.65
|Support 3
|1014.35
The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹1038.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1022.28. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1022.28 then there can be further negative price movement.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The stock price of IRCTC dropped by 1.84% today to reach ₹1033, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are experiencing declines, whereas Kaya is witnessing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1033.0
|-19.35
|-1.84
|1076.35
|604.0
|82640.0
|Thomas Cook India
|199.15
|-5.75
|-2.81
|222.5
|59.47
|9243.15
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.3
|-0.18
|-0.39
|54.0
|37.01
|8048.42
|International Travel House
|690.0
|-15.15
|-2.15
|781.0
|281.9
|551.62
|Kaya
|380.4
|4.25
|1.13
|395.9
|304.0
|496.96
The trading volume of IRCTC until 10 AM is 49.83% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1030, reflecting a decrease of 2.12%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
IRCTC touched a high of 1047.25 & a low of 1007.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1047.3
|Support 1
|1007.55
|Resistance 2
|1067.15
|Support 2
|987.65
|Resistance 3
|1087.05
|Support 3
|967.8
Today, IRCTC's stock price dropped by 2.85% to reach ₹1022.4, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mix of trends. Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are declining, whereas Kaya is showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1022.4
|-29.95
|-2.85
|1076.35
|604.0
|81792.0
|Thomas Cook India
|198.3
|-6.6
|-3.22
|222.5
|59.47
|9203.7
|Easy Trip Planners
|45.93
|-0.55
|-1.18
|54.0
|37.01
|7984.1
|International Travel House
|695.0
|-10.15
|-1.44
|781.0
|281.9
|555.62
|Kaya
|380.0
|3.85
|1.02
|395.9
|304.0
|496.44
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest in IRCTC, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IRCTC share price is at ₹1045.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1038.17 and ₹1072.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1038.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1072.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The IRCTC stock price has dropped by -0.89% and is currently trading at ₹1043.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have seen an impressive increase of 66.63% to ₹1043.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.4%
|3 Months
|6.14%
|6 Months
|58.6%
|YTD
|18.59%
|1 Year
|66.63%
The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1072.77
|Support 1
|1038.17
|Resistance 2
|1091.48
|Support 2
|1022.28
|Resistance 3
|1107.37
|Support 3
|1003.57
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 27.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 28.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1075.45 & ₹1041.2 yesterday to end at ₹1056.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!