IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 939.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 938.55 and closed slightly higher at 939.10. The stock reached a high of 952.60 and a low of 938.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 75,608 crore, IRCTC's 52-week high stands at 1,148.30, while the low is 636.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 82,709 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1952.47Support 1938.72
Resistance 2959.38Support 2931.88
Resistance 3966.22Support 3924.97
06 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 822.0, 13.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
06 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1334 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1929 k & BSE volume was 82 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹939.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 952.6 & 938.35 yesterday to end at 945.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

