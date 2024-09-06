IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹938.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹939.10. The stock reached a high of ₹952.60 and a low of ₹938.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹75,608 crore, IRCTC's 52-week high stands at ₹1,148.30, while the low is ₹636.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 82,709 shares for the day.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|952.47
|Support 1
|938.72
|Resistance 2
|959.38
|Support 2
|931.88
|Resistance 3
|966.22
|Support 3
|924.97
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 13.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1929 k & BSE volume was 82 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹952.6 & ₹938.35 yesterday to end at ₹945.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend