IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹924.15 and closed at ₹925.1. The high for the day was ₹946.3, while the low was ₹916.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹73688.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1148.3 and ₹635.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 83050 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|937.43
|Support 1
|908.58
|Resistance 2
|956.52
|Support 2
|898.82
|Resistance 3
|966.28
|Support 3
|879.73
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 11.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1708 k & BSE volume was 83 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹946.3 & ₹916.5 yesterday to end at ₹921.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.