IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹792 and closed slightly lower at ₹791.80. The stock reached a high of ₹794.15 and a low of ₹782 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62,692.11 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹736.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 24,089 shares for the day.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|791.67
|Support 1
|778.77
|Resistance 2
|799.73
|Support 2
|773.93
|Resistance 3
|804.57
|Support 3
|765.87
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 10.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 630 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹794.15 & ₹782 yesterday to end at ₹783.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.