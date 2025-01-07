Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -3.24 %. The stock closed at 796.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 770.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened at 797.95 and closed slightly lower at 796.05. The stock reached a high of 799.45 and a low of 765.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 61,628 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1,148.30, while the 52-week low is 765.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 61,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1793.07Support 1755.12
Resistance 2816.98Support 2741.08
Resistance 3831.02Support 3717.17
07 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 8.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
07 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1482 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1164 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1421 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹796.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 799.45 & 765.25 yesterday to end at 770.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

