IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹797.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹796.05. The stock reached a high of ₹799.45 and a low of ₹765.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹61,628 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30, while the 52-week low is ₹765.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 61,006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|793.07
|Support 1
|755.12
|Resistance 2
|816.98
|Support 2
|741.08
|Resistance 3
|831.02
|Support 3
|717.17
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 8.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1421 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹799.45 & ₹765.25 yesterday to end at ₹770.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend