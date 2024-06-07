Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 973.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.65 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 979.15 and closed at 973.4. The high for the day was 979.15 and the low was 965. The market capitalization was 77732.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 1148.3 and the low is 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 146186 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:36 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within the range of 977.17 and 969.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 969.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 977.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹973.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 979.15 & 965 yesterday to end at 973.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.