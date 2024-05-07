IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1059.95 and closed at ₹1052.35. The high for the day was ₹1059.95 and the low was ₹1007.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹81796.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1076.35 and the 52-week low was ₹604. The BSE volume for the day was 106510 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 25.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 8.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1059.95 & ₹1007.5 yesterday to end at ₹1052.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
