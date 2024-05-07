Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 1052.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1022.45 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1059.95 and closed at 1052.35. The high for the day was 1059.95 and the low was 1007.5. The market capitalization stands at 81796.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1076.35 and the 52-week low was 604. The BSE volume for the day was 106510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
07 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3451 k

The trading volume yesterday was 8.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.

07 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1052.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1059.95 & 1007.5 yesterday to end at 1052.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

