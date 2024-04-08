Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Soars: Trading Positively Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 997.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1002.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 999, closed at 997.9, with a high of 1010.25 and a low of 994. The market capitalization stood at 80,220.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1049.75 and a 52-week low of 564.65. The BSE volume for the day was 78,318 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1002.75, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹997.9

The current price of IRCTC stock is 1002.75 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 4.85.

08 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹997.9 on last trading day

On the last day, IRCTC had a trading volume of 78,318 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 997.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.