IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 921.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 931 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 926.15 and closed at 921.1. The high for the day was 934 and the low was 921.1. The market capitalization stood at 74,480.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 635.2. The BSE volume for the day was 132,684 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has decreased by 0.21% and is currently trading at 929.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have increased by 44.86% to 929.00. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.75%
3 Months-14.58%
6 Months-2.5%
YTD4.88%
1 Year44.86%
08 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1936.3Support 1923.5
Resistance 2941.6Support 2916.0
Resistance 3949.1Support 3910.7
08 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 12.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
08 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1307 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2346 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1174 k & BSE volume was 132 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹921.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 934 & 921.1 yesterday to end at 931. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

