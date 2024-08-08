IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹926.15 and closed at ₹921.1. The high for the day was ₹934 and the low was ₹921.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,480.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹635.2. The BSE volume for the day was 132,684 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has decreased by 0.21% and is currently trading at ₹929.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have increased by 44.86% to ₹929.00. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.75%
|3 Months
|-14.58%
|6 Months
|-2.5%
|YTD
|4.88%
|1 Year
|44.86%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|936.3
|Support 1
|923.5
|Resistance 2
|941.6
|Support 2
|916.0
|Resistance 3
|949.1
|Support 3
|910.7
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 12.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1174 k & BSE volume was 132 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹934 & ₹921.1 yesterday to end at ₹931. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.