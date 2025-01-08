LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 775.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.