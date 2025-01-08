Explore
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 775.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 770.5 and closed slightly lower at 770.25. The stock reached a high of 783.7 and a low of 770.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 62,032 crore, IRCTC continues to show resilience despite trading below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and above its 52-week low of 765.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 35,347 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30:44 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹763.25, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹775.3

IRCTC Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 768.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 762.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of 762.7 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17:09 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at 770.50. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have experienced a decline of 15.40%, reaching 770.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.46%
3 Months-7.5%
6 Months-24.56%
YTD-1.46%
1 Year-15.4%
08 Jan 2025, 08:49:17 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1782.2Support 1768.8
Resistance 2789.5Support 2762.7
Resistance 3795.6Support 3755.4
08 Jan 2025, 08:33:14 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 7.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
08 Jan 2025, 08:20:12 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 712 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1146 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 676 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05:11 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹770.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 783.7 & 770.5 yesterday to end at 775.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

