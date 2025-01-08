IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹770.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹770.25. The stock reached a high of ₹783.7 and a low of ₹770.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹62,032 crore, IRCTC continues to show resilience despite trading below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and above its 52-week low of ₹765.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 35,347 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹763.25, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹775.3
IRCTC Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹768.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹762.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹762.7 then there can be further negative price movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹770.50. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have experienced a decline of 15.40%, reaching ₹770.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|3 Months
|-7.5%
|6 Months
|-24.56%
|YTD
|-1.46%
|1 Year
|-15.4%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|782.2
|Support 1
|768.8
|Resistance 2
|789.5
|Support 2
|762.7
|Resistance 3
|795.6
|Support 3
|755.4
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 7.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 712 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1146 k
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 676 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹770.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹783.7 & ₹770.5 yesterday to end at ₹775.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend