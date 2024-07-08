IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1006, slightly dropped to close at ₹1005.9. The high for the day was ₹1034.1, while the low was ₹1003.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹82084.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 184197 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1005.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1034.1 & ₹1003.05 yesterday to end at ₹1005.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend