IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 1005.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC's stock opened at 1006, slightly dropped to close at 1005.9. The high for the day was 1034.1, while the low was 1003.05. The market capitalization stands at 82084.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 184197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1005.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1034.1 & 1003.05 yesterday to end at 1005.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

