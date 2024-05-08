IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹1024.15 and closed at ₹1022.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1028.05 and a low of ₹987.1 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC stood at ₹79,464.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1076.35 and the 52-week low was ₹604. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 265,922 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1019.62
|Support 1
|977.77
|Resistance 2
|1045.28
|Support 2
|961.58
|Resistance 3
|1061.47
|Support 3
|935.92
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 23.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 24.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1028.05 & ₹987.1 yesterday to end at ₹1022.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!