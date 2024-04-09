Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
IRCTC stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 1002.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's open price was 1005, closing at 1002.75. The stock reached a high of 1026.2 and a low of 998.05. The market capitalization was 81080.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 1049.75 and a 52-week low of 564.65. The BSE volume for the day was 129475 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

