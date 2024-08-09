IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹931, closed at ₹931, with a high of ₹939.5 and a low of ₹924. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹635.2. The market capitalization stood at 74152.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 114727 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1264 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2290 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1150 k & BSE volume was 114 k.
09 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹931 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹939.5 & ₹924 yesterday to end at ₹926.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.