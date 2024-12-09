IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's shares opened and closed at ₹836.7, indicating no change in price. The stock reached a high of ₹843.3 and a low of ₹829.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹66,948 crore, the stock is well within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹705.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,631 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has remained unchanged at ₹830.80 today, reflecting a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have increased by 9.61%, reaching ₹830.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, climbing to 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|-11.88%
|6 Months
|-15.05%
|YTD
|-6.41%
|1 Year
|9.61%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|839.38
|Support 1
|825.13
|Resistance 2
|848.77
|Support 2
|820.27
|Resistance 3
|853.63
|Support 3
|810.88
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 0.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1349 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1116 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1312 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹836.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹843.3 & ₹829.6 yesterday to end at ₹830.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.