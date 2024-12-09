Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 830.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's shares opened and closed at 836.7, indicating no change in price. The stock reached a high of 843.3 and a low of 829.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 66,948 crore, the stock is well within its 52-week range, having a high of 1,148.3 and a low of 705.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹838.1, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹830.8

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 838.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 825.13 and 839.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 825.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has remained unchanged at 830.80 today, reflecting a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have increased by 9.61%, reaching 830.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, climbing to 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.8%
3 Months-11.88%
6 Months-15.05%
YTD-6.41%
1 Year9.61%
09 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1839.38Support 1825.13
Resistance 2848.77Support 2820.27
Resistance 3853.63Support 3810.88
09 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 0.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
09 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1349 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1116 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1312 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹836.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 843.3 & 829.6 yesterday to end at 830.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

