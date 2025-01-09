Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 775.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 770.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened at 774.45 and closed slightly higher at 775.30. The day saw a high of 774.80 and a low of 762. With a market capitalization of 61,592 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of 765.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,955 shares for IRCTC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 821 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1134 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 783 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹775.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 774.8 & 762 yesterday to end at 770.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

