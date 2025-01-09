IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹774.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹775.30. The day saw a high of ₹774.80 and a low of ₹762. With a market capitalization of ₹61,592 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹765.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,955 shares for IRCTC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 783 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹774.8 & ₹762 yesterday to end at ₹770.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend