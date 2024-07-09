IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1031 and closed at ₹1026.05 with a high of ₹1051.65 and a low of ₹1028.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹83644.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 267018 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1054.9
|Support 1
|1030.95
|Resistance 2
|1065.3
|Support 2
|1017.4
|Resistance 3
|1078.85
|Support 3
|1007.0
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 22.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1051.65 & ₹1028.8 yesterday to end at ₹1026.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend