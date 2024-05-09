IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹990, reached a high of ₹1015.95, and a low of ₹989.05 before closing at ₹993.3. The market capitalization was at ₹80,508.0 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹1076.35 and the 52-week low was at ₹604. The BSE volume for the day was 71,295 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 43.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1871 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1015.95 & ₹989.05 yesterday to end at ₹993.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
