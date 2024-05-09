Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 993.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1006.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at 990, reached a high of 1015.95, and a low of 989.05 before closing at 993.3. The market capitalization was at 80,508.0 crores. The 52-week high was at 1076.35 and the 52-week low was at 604. The BSE volume for the day was 71,295 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 1943 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3426 k

The trading volume yesterday was 43.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1871 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

09 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹993.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1015.95 & 989.05 yesterday to end at 993.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

