IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1018.55 and closed at ₹1014.6. The high for the day was ₹1030.85 and the low was ₹1006.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹80796.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low was ₹569.15. The BSE volume for the day was 104598 shares traded.
10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1014.6 on last trading day
