IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1014.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1009.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1018.55 and closed at 1014.6. The high for the day was 1030.85 and the low was 1006.15. The market capitalization stood at 80796.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1049.75 and the 52-week low was 569.15. The BSE volume for the day was 104598 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1014.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a BSE volume of 104,598 shares with a closing price of 1014.6.

