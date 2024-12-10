IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at ₹830.8, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹840.55 and a low of ₹829.25, reflecting minimal volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹66,696 crore, the stock's performance remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and above the 52-week low of ₹705.9. The BSE volume recorded was 113,800 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 0.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 970 k & BSE volume was 113 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹840.55 & ₹829.25 yesterday to end at ₹833.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.