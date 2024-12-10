Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 830.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 833.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at 830.8, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 840.55 and a low of 829.25, reflecting minimal volatility. With a market capitalization of 66,696 crore, the stock's performance remains well below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and above the 52-week low of 705.9. The BSE volume recorded was 113,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 0.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
10 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1083 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1124 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 970 k & BSE volume was 113 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹830.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 840.55 & 829.25 yesterday to end at 833.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.