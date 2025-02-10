IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹783.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹783.55. The day's trading saw a high of ₹785.70 and a low of ₹768.90. The market capitalization stood at ₹61,936 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a peak of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹736.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 32,086 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|785.35
|Support 1
|766.7
|Resistance 2
|795.6
|Support 2
|758.3
|Resistance 3
|804.0
|Support 3
|748.05
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 11.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 616 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹785.70 & ₹768.90 yesterday to end at ₹774.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend