IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹769.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹770.25. The stock reached a high of ₹771.20 and a low of ₹761.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹61,080 crore, IRCTC's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹762. The BSE volume recorded was 69,844 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|769.4
|Support 1
|760.3
|Resistance 2
|774.8
|Support 2
|756.6
|Resistance 3
|778.5
|Support 3
|751.2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 9.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 607 k & BSE volume was 69 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹771.2 & ₹761.95 yesterday to end at ₹763.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend